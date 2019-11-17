Celebrations of 30th anniversary of the UCA martyrs

The 1989 massacre of six Jesuits priests and their coworker and her daughter was commemorated this weekend in El Salvador. Two weeks of events led up to anniversary date of November 16, including lectures on the legacy of the martyrs of the UCA from Father Jose Maria Tojeira,S.J. Father Jon Sobrino,S.J.
and Cardinal and Jesuit Micheal Czerny
. There was a forum on the ongoing search for persons who were forcibly "disappeared" during the civil war, and US Congressman James McGovern
spoke of the need for ongoing commitments to justice in both El Salvador and the United States.
|Jon Sobrino
|Rep. James McGovern
The university unveiled a new mural dedicated to the martyrs, and the traditional candlelight procession wound its way through the streets of the campus where colorful salt carpets (alfombras) had been created hours earlier.
|New mural with UCA martyrs and St. Oscar Romero
|Alfombras
|Candlelight procession
Here is a sampling of English language coverage of the anniversary of the Jesuits massacre and its relevance today.
- Remembering the Jesuits: Seeking justice in El Salvador, a very comprehensive piece by Norman Stockwell in the Tico Times.
- Remembering The 1989 Massacre Of Jesuits In El Salvador, National Public Radio.
- A Novel Retells The Assassinations That Marked The End Of The Cold War In El Salvador, The Intercept, on release of English language version of Jorge Galán's novel November, about the Jesuit massacre.
- After 30 years, theologian says martyrs' work continues in El Salvador, National Catholic Reporter, interview with Jon Sobrino.
- 30 Years Ago Today in El Salvador, US-Trained Soldiers Murdered 6 Priests in Cold Blood, by Hilary Goodfriend in Jacobin.
- Murders of six Jesuits continue to inspire mission of defending the poor, by Rhina Guidos for Catholic News Service.
- El Salvador’s Endless Ordeal, by Steve Kettmann in New York Times Opinion section.
