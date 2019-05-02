Out-going government blames violence surge on upcoming transition
With one month to go before a new president takes office, the current president of El Salvador is blaming an upsurge of gang-related killings on the impending change of government. The office of president Salvador Sánchez Cerén issued a statement asserting that police intelligence reports on the gangs had already predicted an upsurge in violence in the final two months of the current administration. The purpose of this wave of violence is allegedly twofold -- to tarnish the image of the outgoing government and its effectiveness in reducing criminal violence, and to blackmail the incoming government into a position of needing to negotiate with the gangs. The gangs purportedly want to lessen the strict control over their leaders currently in El Salvador's prisons and to reduce the level of police and military operations in gang territories.
There has been no direct response by president-elect Bukele to the statement that the gangs are attempting to blackmail his new government. Nor has Bukele given any indication who will fill the public security roles in his new cabinet.
