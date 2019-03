El Salvador's next saint?

What happened on March 12, 1977, when they ambushed the Father Rutilio Grande?

"There were orders we received directly from the director of the National Guard (General Ramon Alfredo Alvarenga served as director general of the National Guard from 1975 to 1978). We were selected as eight members of the guard; I was not in charge of the operation. I think we were six or eight (members of the guard) that were selected to fulfill the mission."

Did you know who you were going to kill? - I asked him, looking in his eyes for an honest answer, Julio repeatedly moves his hands and head due to Parkinson's disease.

"We had been instructed to eliminate the priest, because he was a communist, he was raising up the peasants, and spoke ill of the government," he concludes agitated....

How was he ambushed? Where were you waiting? Were you dressed in civilian clothes or uniforms?

"We were going plainclothes, but a few miles before, elements of the guard elements were uniformed. They informed us that the car was heading toward us, so we waited in the street, and when it appeared we opened fire, opened fire all at the same time from different points in the road. I saw the car go off to the side and we continued shooting."

“I am very close to Rutilio”, the Pope reportedly said, revealing that he treasures a scrap of bloodied fabric from Romero’s vestment and a catechesis notebook belonging to Rutilio. He spoke of them as two prophetic figures highlighting how the martyrdom of Rutilio ‘converted’ Romero, and he reflected on how misconceptions and confusion regarding liberation theology almost halted the canonization process for the Salvadoran saint. “The important thing”, he said, is not to be overwhelmed by ideology but to follow Rutilio’s example “who never wavered but did what he had to do”.





Today's anniversary was commemorated with a procession from the site of Rutilio Grande's murder along the road to the church in El Paisnal where he served his beloved community.





There is a photogallery here with various images from Rutilio's life.





Kelly is the author of the splendid book, "When the Gospel Grows Feet: Rutilio Grande, S.J. and the Church of El Salvador."The online periodical ContraPunto published in 2015 an interview with Julio Sánchez , a member of El Salvador's National Guard, who admitted to his participation in the 1977 assassination of Father Rutilio Grande, a Jesuit priest. Here is an English translation of a short portion of the interview:Read the rest (in Spanish) here . Sanchez died in 2015 in a hospital in Los Angeles.Pope Francis, a Jesuit, has often spoken about Father Grande. Vatican News covered remarks by Pope Francis in Panama earlier this year:Rutilo Grande's process towards possible beatification and eventual canonization as the second saint from El Salvador was commenced in 2016. Pope Francis has stated that the process is going "very well" and the archbishop of San Salvador told the press the process has "advanced greatly"