US coming around on El Mozote

The[government of El Salvador] and legislators are exploring a replacement of the Amnesty Law which could impact the ability to prosecute the El Mozote case and others.

Antonio Almendáriz (PCN) was identified in the UN Truth Commission Report as being in the command structure of units which committed atrocities and was the last commander of the Atlacatl Battalion;

Rodolfo Parker (PDC) while a lawyer for the armed forces was alleged by the UN to have covered up evidence related to the Jesuit massacre;

Nidia Díaz (FMLN) has been accused in El Salvador of command involvement with the Zona Rosa massacre of US Marines; and

Mauricio Vargas (Arena) has also been accused by US authorities of involvement in human rights abuses.

Dip. Nidia Diaz -- Amb. Jean Manes

But given the role of the US in funding the forces who committed many of the civil war atrocities, much more is owed by the US government than simply an acknowledgment of well-established facts. The government could start by searching for and declassifying all of its records related to El Mozote and other massacres and sharing them with appropriate authorities and human rights groups in El Salvador.The cable from Ambassador Manes also notes:El Faro uses that sentence to headline an article about the Manes cable. Nelson Rauda at El Faro explains more about the significance of that sentence. The National Assembly in 2017 created an ad hoc commission to look at the development of a new law of national reconciliation. Human rights and other groups called foul when the commission was made up of members who have been alleged to have involvement in various human rights violations:Pretty clearly this group of commission members has a conflict of interest in determining whether El Salvador should be seeking justice for crimes against humanity from the civil war. Human rights groups and others who care about the impunity to date for those involved in war crimes will be watching closely, and hopefully so will the US Embassy.