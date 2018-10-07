An injunction and family uncertainty over TPS

pic.twitter.com/73OcrSJuDE Nos sentimos felices de que se haya prolongado la estadía de nuestros hermanos en Estados Unidos amparados con el TPS. Seguiremos trabajando con el gobierno a través de @cancilleriasv para garantizarles una estabilidad migratoria permanente: Presidente Salvador @sanchezceren — Casa Presidencial (@presidencia_sv) October 6, 2018





We feel happy that the stay of our brothers in the United States under TPS has been prolonged through an injunction. We will continue working with the government through the Foreign Ministry to guarantee to them permanent migratory stability. - President Salvador Sanchez Ceren

There is irony here, since the fact that the government of Sanchez Ceren in El Salvador has not been able to provide safety and security to its citizens is a major reason that the plaintiffs in Ramos assert that TPS cannot be terminated.

TPS beneficiaries who have lived, worked, and raised families in the United States (many for more than a decade), will be subject to removal. Many have U.S.-born children; those may be faced with the Hobson’s choice of bringing their children with them (and tearing them away from the only country and community they have known) or splitting their families apart. In contrast, the government has failed to establish any real harm were the status quo (which has been in existence for as long as two decades) is maintained during the pendency of this litigation. Indeed, if anything, Plaintiffs and amici have established without dispute that local and national economies will be hurt if hundreds of thousands of TPS beneficiaries are uprooted and removed.

Emily and her parents sat at their kitchen table talking about the future. Maria explained that if she and Jose were ordered out of the country, they would leave Emily here, in the care of an American family for whom Maria used to nanny. “El Salvador is not a place for her,” said Jose quietly. He took off his glasses and rubbed his eyes. I looked at Emily and caught a couple of tears dripping from her chin onto the red-and-white checkered tablecloth.

Maria glanced at [7 year old] Ethan in the other room. She seemed determined to take him with them. “He’s too young,” she said. “He’d be too much of a burden” to leave here. It would be too dangerous to send him to school in El Salvador, but Maria believed she could home-school him. “I’ll make sure he learns,” she said and beckoned Ethan over. Suddenly shy, he crept to his mother’s side and nuzzled against her. “I try not to worry him too much,” Maria said, hugging him.