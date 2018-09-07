Candidates campaign early, legal prohibition or not
Every election season in El Salvador I have to laugh. The country's electoral code prohibits campaigning too far in advance of the election date. Candidates cannot campaign more than four months before the presidential election, and no more than two months before the election of legislative deputies and mayors. But this has never stopped anyone as far as I can tell.
For the upcoming presidential elections on February 3, 2019, campaigning should not start until the first week of October. But here is ARENA candidate Carlos Calleja this week:
Nayib Bukele ostensibly has told the GANA party that he will not campaign before October and so has not had big rallies since he became their nominee. But his campaign is very active online. For example, he is releasing his proposals one by one on his Facebook page, like this proposal to build a new international airport in the eastern part of the country:
And here is FMLN candidate Hugo Martinez:
And every election, someone files a complaint against candidates for early campaigning. Frankly, what's the harm? Let them all campaign.
