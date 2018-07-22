Who is running for president of El Salvador?
With a little more than six months to go before El Salvador's 2019 presidential elections, the field of candidates is becoming fairly well-defined. Here are the candidates with possible vice presidential nominees as well:
Carlos Calleja is the nominee of ARENA. Calleja is probably best known for his family's ownership of the Super Selectos chain of supermarkets in the country. His running mate will be Carmen Aída Lazo, an economist with a masters in public administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. Reportedly her presence on the ticket was a condition for the other right wing parties, PCN and PDC to give their support to Calleja.
Carmen Aida Lazo recently wrote Beyond Polarization in 21st-century El Salvador
What Is Different? in Revista, the Harvard Review of Latin America. Her article is a very useful overview of the left-right split in El Salvador and why little seemed to change when the government changed hands.
Hugo Martinez is the candidate from the FMLN. Martinez has been El Salvador's foreign minister during the presidency of Salvador Sanchez Ceren. His running mate will be Karina Sosa, currently a deputy in the National Assembly.
Nayib Bukele has registered as the candidate of CD for the 2019 presidential election. There has not been an announcement of a running mate from the coalition of CD and Bukele.
Will Salgado, the colorful former mayor of San Miguel has announced that he will seek the nomination of the GANA party and will ask Guillermo Gallegos, the party's chief and former president of the National Assembly, to be his running mate. At this point, it is not clear to me whether GANA really wants Salgado or is still negotiating with other parties the terms of possible coalitions.
VAMOS, a new political party accredited in 2017, will put forward Josué Alvarado, a Salvadoran businessman living in the United States. Alvarado founded Rio Grande Foods, located in Maryland.
Carlos Calleja is the nominee of ARENA. Calleja is probably best known for his family's ownership of the Super Selectos chain of supermarkets in the country. His running mate will be Carmen Aída Lazo, an economist with a masters in public administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. Reportedly her presence on the ticket was a condition for the other right wing parties, PCN and PDC to give their support to Calleja.
Carmen Aida Lazo recently wrote Beyond Polarization in 21st-century El Salvador
|Carlos Calleja
Hugo Martinez is the candidate from the FMLN. Martinez has been El Salvador's foreign minister during the presidency of Salvador Sanchez Ceren. His running mate will be Karina Sosa, currently a deputy in the National Assembly.
Nayib Bukele has registered as the candidate of CD for the 2019 presidential election. There has not been an announcement of a running mate from the coalition of CD and Bukele.
Will Salgado, the colorful former mayor of San Miguel has announced that he will seek the nomination of the GANA party and will ask Guillermo Gallegos, the party's chief and former president of the National Assembly, to be his running mate. At this point, it is not clear to me whether GANA really wants Salgado or is still negotiating with other parties the terms of possible coalitions.
VAMOS, a new political party accredited in 2017, will put forward Josué Alvarado, a Salvadoran businessman living in the United States. Alvarado founded Rio Grande Foods, located in Maryland.
Comments