Bukele goes to GANA after TSE cancels CD?
The 2019 presidential election outlook changed again today as El Salvador's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) announced that it would de-register the party Cambio Democratico (CD) so that CD cannot place a candidate on the presidential ballot for 2019. The decision relies on a provision in Salvadoran law which requires parties to be decertified if they did not earn 50,000 votes in national legislative elections. Nayib Bukele, the former mayor of San Salvador and the country's most popular politician, had made an alliance with CD to be its candidate, since his own party, Nuevas Ideas, has not been registered by the TSE in time to participate.
Moments after the TSE's decision was announced, there was another major development. Stories began appearing that Bukele has been allowed to enroll as a candidate in the internal primary elections of the GANA party which will take place on Sunday. Yet leading figures in the party, Guillermo Gallegos and Will Salgado, denied on Twitter that Bukele had properly enrolled as a candidate.
In the GANA primary election, Bukele would face Salgado, the former mayor of San Miguel. Salgado is already claiming that he is the only legitimate candidate within GANA. While Bukele may be the most popular politician across the Salvadoran public as a whole, that does not mean he is the most popular politician within the party membership of GANA. The question will be whether the party faithful want a candidate who can win the presidency but is not a a GANA partisan, or whether they want a GANA partisan who is a little bit crazy (and probably can't win).
Earlier in the day, the right wing parties of El Salvador, came together in a public ceremony to announce their alliance behind presidential candidate Carlos Calleja of ARENA. PCN and PDC have thrown their support behind Calleja to create a unified right wing block which already has a majority in the legislature. They could scarcely keep the grins off their faces, knowing that Bukele is really the only threat that Calleja has at the polls in February.
Bukele plans an announcement on Facebook Live tonight at 8pm El Salvador time, and I will update this blog post after his speech.
