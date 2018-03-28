US government files needed to shed light on El Mozote
In the trial of El Salvador's former military command for the massacre of the children and others at El Mozote, the military has so far asserted that it can find no documents or files related to that military operation. It is, of course, ludicrous to believe that there were never any documents related to this multi-day operation conducted by an elite battalion of the Salvadoran armed forces. However, it is not difficult to believe that the military command may have taken steps to destroy all the relevant documents many years ago.
With Salvadoran military records unavailable so far, human rights lawyers are hoping that records from the US military, CIA and State Department might provide additional sources of proof. The human rights organization Cristosal, which is supporting the victims in their attempt to see justice in the current trial of military commanders, is pushing a campaign of contacts to US officials urging declassification and release of documents related to El Mozote.
Congressman James McGovern (D. Mass.) went to the floor of the US House of Representatives to advocate that the US release its military and intelligence files related to the massacre and that it support the cause of justice for the victims of the massacre.
The files which have been released to date by the US government concerning its role in El Salvador's civil war are accessible through subscription at the National Security Archives. Kate Doyle, a senior analyst of U.S. policy in Latin America at the National Security Archive told El Faro in an interview earlier this month that now could be the time for Salvadoran attorney general, judicial authorities and others to push the US government for declassification and release of documents showing what the US government knew and when it knew it.
Those US files might be very relevant to the current trial of the Salvadoran military command for the massacre of the children and others at El Mozote. Consider what I wrote in 2010 for the 30th anniversary of the massacre:
With Salvadoran military records unavailable so far, human rights lawyers are hoping that records from the US military, CIA and State Department might provide additional sources of proof. The human rights organization Cristosal, which is supporting the victims in their attempt to see justice in the current trial of military commanders, is pushing a campaign of contacts to US officials urging declassification and release of documents related to El Mozote.
Congressman James McGovern (D. Mass.) went to the floor of the US House of Representatives to advocate that the US release its military and intelligence files related to the massacre and that it support the cause of justice for the victims of the massacre.
The files which have been released to date by the US government concerning its role in El Salvador's civil war are accessible through subscription at the National Security Archives. Kate Doyle, a senior analyst of U.S. policy in Latin America at the National Security Archive told El Faro in an interview earlier this month that now could be the time for Salvadoran attorney general, judicial authorities and others to push the US government for declassification and release of documents showing what the US government knew and when it knew it.
Those US files might be very relevant to the current trial of the Salvadoran military command for the massacre of the children and others at El Mozote. Consider what I wrote in 2010 for the 30th anniversary of the massacre:
Beyond simply supporting the Atlacatl, did the US have foreknowledge of the massacre about to occur in Morazan? Throughout the civil war, US had military advisers in El Salvador. In his 1993 New Yorker article, Mark Danner raised the possibility that US advisers might have been on the Atlacatl's excursion into Morazan:
How had the Milgroup [ the Military Advisory Group at the US Embassy] officers heard so quickly that “something had happened” in Morazán? Although the adviser believes it was the guerrillas who got word to the Embassy, a number of highly placed Salvadorans, including one prominent politician of the time who had many friends among senior officers, claim that two American advisers were actually observing the operation from the base camp at Osicala. On its face, the charge is not entirely implausible — American advisers had been known to violate the prohibition against accompanying their charges into the field — but it is impossible to confirm. Colonel Moody Hayes, who was then the Milgroup commander, refused to discuss El Mozote with me, explaining that he didn’t know “what might still be classified,” while officers from the defense attaché’s office and from Milgroup who were willing to talk generally dismissed the charge as unfounded. State Department officials, however, were clearly worried about the possibility.
There might have been some additional confirmation of US advisers' participation with the Atlacatl mission in a 2007 comment on my blog purportedly by Gregory Walker, who was in the US Special Forces in El Salvador. The comment asserted that a US Special Forces advisor was actually at El Mozote that day:
For example, there was a senior Special Forces advisor at El Mozote the day/night of the massacre (and only one). He attempted multiple times to dissuade Colonel Domingo Monterosa to spare the victims. When Monterosa ignored him, the advisor departed by foot and made his way, alone, back to San Salvador. There he made a full report to embassy officials of what the unit and Monterosa were doing in El Mozote.
Comments