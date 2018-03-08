El Salvador elections overview





Note: the results from the most recent election are preliminary, and there may be movements of a deputy or two.





These results mean that the FMLN by itself cannot block any legislative action requiring a 2/3 (56 vote) super majority such as the appointment of Supreme Judicial Court magistrates, the Attorney General, the Human Rights Ombudsperson, or international borrowing. Nor can the FMLN sustain a veto by president Sanchez Ceren of legislation which might be passed by the right wing majorities in the National Assembly.





In addition to its defeats in the legislature, the FMLN holds a reduced number of municipal councils, including its loss of the capital city of San Salvador.





But it would be wrong to assume that right wing ARENA was suddenly more popular in El Salvador. Although hundreds of thousands of voters abandoned the FMLN, ARENA also lost voters compared to its vote totals in 2015:





This reflected what I was hearing from many long time FMLN partisans. They were unhappy and disappointed with the party leadership and its lack of success governing, but they also had no interest in voting for ARENA, which they still associate with its founding by death squad leader Roberto D'Aubuisson and its defense of oligarchic interests of the wealthy.



