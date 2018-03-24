38th anniversary of Oscar Romero's martyrdom

Christ would not be Redeemer

if he had not concerned himself with giving food

to the crowds that were hungry,

if he had not given light to the eyes of the blind,

if he had not felt sorrow for the forsaken crowds

that had no one to love them, no one to help them.

Christianity cares about human development,

about the political and social aspects of life.

Redemption would not be complete

if it did not consider these aspects

of the Christ who chose in fact to be an example

of one oppressed under a powerful empire

and under a ruling class of his people

that savaged his reputation and honor

and left him on a cross.

MARCH 26, 1978



