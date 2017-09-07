Threats against journalists; tolerance for executioners





Although the country's human rights ombudsman, Raquel Caballero, has stated that her office is investigating reports of 40 extra-judicial killings in 2017, most of her public pronouncements since the Revista Factum article have been focused instead on the need to protect police and their families from attacks by the gangs.





Just to be clear. The assassinations of police officers and their family members by the gangs, which have continued at high levels, do need to be forcefully dealt with. What the journalists at Revista Factum, El Faro and La Prensa have exposed, however, are corrupt units who "deal with" the situation outside of the law, acting as judge and executioner, and covering up the deeds. So far, outside of the human rights community, no one in El Salvador seems to care.











