Teen pregnancy in El Salvador
The United Nations Population Fund is reminding us about the high and tragic costs of pregnancies among girls as young as 13 in El Salvador:
Pregnancy can be a dangerous time, especially for girls whose bodies are not yet mature enough for childbearing. Globally, pregnancy-related complications are the leading cause of death among girls aged 15 to 19.
Yet early motherhood is common in El Salvador. Between 2013 and 2015, one out of every three pregnancies was to an adolescent mother, according information from the Ministry of Health....
Adolescent pregnancy is one of the biggest sexual and reproductive health challenges in the Latin America and Caribbean region. Factors contributing to the region’s high rates of teen pregnancy include widespread gender-based violence, lack of comprehensive sexuality education, and barriers to sexual and reproductive health services.new document with the testimonies of 14 child mothers from every department in El Salvador as well as commentaries from prominent workers in the area of health, social work and human rights. The study, in Spanish, presents an intimate look at what happens to the lives of Salvadoran girls who become pregnant at a young age.
Legislation in the US Congress supported by the Trump administration would eliminate all US funding for the UN Population Fund.
