A very old Salvadoran
The BBC and Univision carried the news this week of the birthday of Juan Pablo Villalobos, who was celebrated his 116th birthday on June 26. Villalobos carries a passport showing his date of birth of June 26, 1901 in San Miguel.
Villalobos says he has 39 children and so many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren that he does not know them all. He told the BBC that he attributes his long life to the help of God.
The Gerontology Research Group compiles a list of the oldest living humans. If Villalobos' date of birth were verified and he was added to the list, he would be the 4th oldest living human and the oldest living man.
You can watch a video and interview of this happy "supercentenarian" here.
