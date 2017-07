A very old Salvadoran

The BBC and Univision carried the news this week of the birthday of Juan Pablo Villalobos, who was celebrated his 116th birthday on June 26. Villalobos carries a passport showing his date of birth of June 26, 1901 in San Miguel.Villalobos says he has 39 children and so many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren that he does not know them all. He told the BBC that he attributes his long life to the help of God.The Gerontology Research Group compiles a list of the oldest living humans . If Villalobos' date of birth were verified and he was added to the list, he would be the 4th oldest living human and the oldest living man.You can watch a video and interview of this happy "supercentenarian" here