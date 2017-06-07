Salvadorans give their president a failing grade
The results for president Salvador Sánchez Cerén of the FMLN were not good. His job approval rating on a scale of 1-10 has fallen to 4.79, the lowest of the past five presidents at the same point in their terms in office. The results show a Salvadoran public who are very unhappy with the current administration:
- 61% say Sánchez Cerén is governing poorly.
- 68% have seen no positive changes since he assumed office.
- 59% cannot name any achievements during his administration.
- 57% believe the country is worse off than when Sánchez Cerén started as president.
- 70% believe the economy has worsened.
- 62% believe crime has increased.
- 66% believe that the exceptional measures have done little or nothing to reduce gang-related crime.
- 68% believe the president is manipulated by others.
- 81% believe the work of the government has benefited them little or not at all.
As a consequence, 63.4% of those polled believe that the left-wing FMLN should not continue in power governing the country. But the leading party of the right, ARENA, should not jump for joy at these results: an even greater percentage, 68.1%, indicated that ARENA should not return to power. Similarly, 75% believe that FMLN governments are corrupt, but 87% believe that ARENA governments have been corrupt.
