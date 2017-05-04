El Salvador plans for arrival of "bad dudes"

El Salvador is worried about a possible increase in deportations of gang members from the US and its impact on levels of gang activity in the Cental American country. With president Donald Trump promising to deport lots of "bad dudes," law enforcement authorities are trying to make plans.





El Salvador proposed new measures on Wednesday to track criminal deportees from the United States as part of a bid to keep violent street gangs known as "Maras" from expanding as U.S. President Donald Trump vows to kick them out.

Salvadoran Vice President Oscar Ortiz said the government wants to create a database of criminal deportees overseen by police to make sure they do not join gangs after returning.

Ortiz said that deportees with criminal records would be classified according to the crime for which they were deported and may be forced by court order to appear before the police every month.

"The measure seeks to ensure that they are not engaged in illegal activities. That's to say, they should be making an effort to reinsert themselves into society, to build a normal life with their family," Ortiz told journalists.