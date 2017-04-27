The immigration court bubble





This bubble, which coincides with the flow of unaccompanied minors and mothers with children from 2014 forward, points to a very large number of Salvadorans who are already in the pipeline to be deported in the coming months and years, even without any more round-ups or enforcement actions by the Trump administration. If Trump follows up on his promise to detain even more persons without documents or who have criminal offenses making them deportable, this number will only increase.





El Salvador is not ready to receive them.