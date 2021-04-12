In other news
A collection of recent articles relating to El Salvador in the English language press.
- Their Lawsuit Prevented 400,000 Deportations. Now It’s Biden’s Call. The origins of the Temporary Protected Status program told through the stories of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that prevented for a period its termination by the Trump administration.
- Immigrants with temporary status grow deep roots in U.S. Another story about the deep rooted lives of TPS holders from El Salvador in the US.
How Kamala Harris can find the solution for the migration crisis -- A lawyer who handled a suit against a Salvadoran war criminal in a US court urges a new "truth commission" to illuminate how US policy created the root causes of current Central American migration.
- El Salvador's Long-Dominant Parties in Crisis After Drubbing -- ARENA and the FMLN governed El Salvador — often as mortal enemies — for the past three decades until Bukele swept them aside in 2019 due to widespread voter disgust at the old order.
- $13K Smuggler's Fee Part Of Salvadoran's Plan To Get To U.S. -- Hopes of making the journey to the US, and the smugglers who profit from them, are not going away.
- El Salvador receives 150,000 Chinese Covid-19 vaccines -- On top of the 2 million doses of a Chinese vaccine purchased by El Salvador, the Chinese government donated another 150,000.
- Salvadoran migrant’s death in Mexico echoes killing of George Floyd -- Victoria Salazar was killed on a Mexican street by cops standing on her back.
- A season for resurrection arrives for El Salvador's Catholic war victims -- Four decades or more after they died or were disappeared, victims of the civil war are remembered as part of a healing process of "historic memory."
- US, Salvadoran armies renew training opportunities in Central America -- The US and Salvadoran forces agreed on joint training exercises in the coming year.
