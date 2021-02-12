Final poll results before Feb 28 elections

Since today is the final day under Salvadoran law that pre-election poll results may be publicized, here are links to several recent polls. In general, all show support for Nuevas Ideas exceeding 60-70% in the Legislative Assembly races, and smaller, but still strong leads, in the number of mayor's offices the party may capture including San Salvador. Other parties rarely climb out of single digits.

And here's a collection of polls on Nayib Bukele's strong approval ratings.



