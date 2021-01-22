Generations of violence in El Salvador

CoffeeLand describes the industrialization of coffee farming brought about by James Hill and the exploitation of the campesinos who worked the coffee plantations. Sedgwick also places the history of Salvadoran coffee within the broader history of coffee as a commercial product. It is a story of an industrializing global economy where coffee came to be seen as a drink which could induce even greater productivity from the work force.

A good section of CoffeeLand deals with the origins and execution of "La Matanza" -- the 1932 massacre of 10,000-20,000 mainly indigenous campesinos by the Salvadoran military government led by General Maximiliano Martinez. The massacre put down a revolt of campesinos in the coffee rich areas of the west and was funded and supported by Hill and the other coffee barons of El Salvador who needed to quash seeds of discontent among their exploited work force. It was coffee money which would buy the machine guns which were such efficient tools for a massacre.

That massacre plays a central role in Unforgetting, a Memoir of Family, Migration, Gangs and the Revolution in the Americas, the memoir of Roberto Lovato. In telling the story of his family, Lovato reveals the inter-generational trauma of violence afflicting Salvadoran families both in El Salvador and after emigration to the US. It's a legacy of violence with a straight line from La Matanza, through El Salvador's civil war and through the formation of Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs in southern California among the refugee children of the war.

Lovato's memoir is a journey of discovering his own history, or as he describes it "unforgetting:"

Now I realized that learning both Salvadoran history and the history of my family was essential to understanding my story. Our future depends on remembering that we are a fierce, resilient people forced in a crucible of poverty and staggering violence.



