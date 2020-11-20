Bukele created CICIES, now it investigates his government

This isn't news. Even his brother is a council member for ARENA in the Santa Tecla municipal government. We all know that @MelaraRaul is an ARENA prosecutor and for that reason unconstitutional. The only news is that now he has begun the election campaign. Do what you will Attorney General. He who owes nothing, fears nothing.





In reaction to the actions of the PNC to hamper the raids, Washington, D.C. got into the act as Eliot Engel, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, tweeted

Chairman @RepEliotEngel: I strongly support Salvadoran AG @MelaraRaul's bold actions against corruption and impunity. Government institutions, including the National Police, must allow him to do his job without interference.



Bukele upped his disdain for members of the US Congress, however, tweeting that his Congressional critics were beholden to George Soros.





In response, Assistant Secretary of Western Hemispheric Affairs Michael Kozak tweeted:

U.S. congressmen & women have long supported El Salvador & encouraged policies & assistance to benefit the Salvadoran people.



They should be commended for their interest & concern about corruption & impunity in 🇸🇻. We look to @PNCSV & @FGR_SV to cooperate to this end.

~MK — Michael G. Kozak (@WHAAsstSecty) November 12, 2020

Minister of Health Francisco Alabí responded to press questions asserting that there may have been problems with some “formalities” but there was no underlying illegal activity. He blamed any failure in procedures on the numbers of contracts which needed to be done in a very short time. Alabí asserted that the CICIES as an entity had not complained about contract irregularities, but one of its members had acted in his personal capacity to complain.





Will this make a difference? The reaction of Bukele and his ministers to disparage the investigators and dismiss the concerns is problematic. It would be better, of course, if leaders committed themselves to cooperation and transparency in these investigations for the integrity of the institutions, but Bukele is showing himself to believe that anti-corruption measures are only useful when attacking his opponents from prior administrations. An investigation of ARENA or the FMLN, los mismos de siempre, is acceptable, but not one aimed at Bukele’s team of officials. Despite coverage of these events, Bukele’s political support seems as strong as ever.



The role of the CICIES is the most intriguing part of this story. In its early days, the CICIES let Bukele say he had kept a campaign promise to fight corruption, but in reality it started as nothing but words on paper and a rented office. The revelation that the CICIES is playing a role in uncovering corruption at the heart of Bukele's high profile efforts to respond to the pandemic is a welcome surprise, and probably came as a surprise to Bukele as well.












