Spanish court rules in Jesuit massacre case.

The court in Spain which heard the case of the 1989 Jesuit massacre, issued its ruling today, more than 30 years after Salvadoran troops killed six Jesuit priests, their co-worker and her daughter. The court has been trying ex-Salvadoran vice minister of security Inocente Orlando Montano for his involvement as part of the military high command in giving the orders and subsequently covering up the massacre.

The judges of the court unanimously found Montano guilty of being one of the persons who directed the massacre. He was sentenced to 26 years in prison for each of the 5 Jesuit priests who were Spaniards.

As Almudena Bernabéu, the Spanish human rights lawyer instrumental in building this cases in Spain helped build the case against Montano and get him extradited from the US, was quoted in The Guardian saying: “It’s not just a crime that happened 30 years ago, it’s about what impunity really means.”

Montano was the only defendant in Spain because the Supreme Judicial Court of El Salvador has continuously protected the remaining military officers involved from being extradited to Spain. Although only Montano sat in the dock, the trial offered another chance for El Salvador and the world to hear and reflect on the events of November 1989 and to consider what justice requires more than thirty years later.







What impact will this decision in Spain have in El Salvador? The decision is an important signal that, perhaps, impunity for war crimes will not continue to be absolute in El Salvador. Perhaps justice may arrive, even thirty or forty years late, for the victims of the massacres, disappearances and atrocities of the civil war. Even though this trial took place in Spain, it offers a road map for those judges courageous enough to follow it in El Salvador. For example, the officers of the military high command are also being tried for crimes against humanity in the El Mozote massacre case still moving forwward in a Salvadoran court room.

Unfortunately, it may still be that the verdict passes largely unnoticed by most in the country. The result in the trial comes when so many other challenges are afflicting the county with the pandemic, the economic crisis as a result, conflicts between the president and the press, and conflicts among the branches of government. The human rights community is celebrating. The Jesuit community has received a measure of justice for what happened to their brothers. But the rest of El Salvador, especially the majority who were born after the war or were too young to appreciate, may skim over a headline and little more.

Worth reading today are these reflections of Ignacio Martín-Baró’s elder brother, Carlos, about the priest, his legacy and this path towards justice in The Guardian The University of Central America where the Jesuits and their co-worker and her daughter worked and were slaughtered released this video saluting the step forward towards justice but noting the ongoing debt of the Salvadoran justice system.





As professor Terry Karl, a key expert witness in the case told NPR : "This trial should be in El Salvador. Justice is closest always to where the crime was committed."

La justicia salvadoreña sigue en deuda #MártiresUCA pic.twitter.com/26Gkn17s82 — UCA El Salvador (@UCA_ES) September 11, 2020