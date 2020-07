Eyewitness testimony in Jesuit massacre trial

The Jesuit massacre trial proceeded this week in Spain with three more days of testimony. The witnesses included former Lieutenant Yusshy Mendoza, who was one of the Salvadoran soldiers at the University of Central America on the night of the assassinations, and Lucia Barrera and her husband Jorge who, unbeknownst to the assassins, heard the gunshots, shouts of the priests, and saw the Salvadoran soldiers as they departed.





El Faro put together a video with the highlights of some of the testimony:





Video of all the witness testimony is accessible here





Very good English language summaries of the testimony are being put together by the Guernica Center. From the summary of Mendoza's testimony: