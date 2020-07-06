"Colapsado" -- collapsed -- this is the word currently used to describe the state of the public hospital system in El Salvador. The system is overwhelmed by suspected cases of novel coronavirus. The cases are labelled as "suspected" because there are not enough tests to use on most people presenting with symptoms of the pandemic disease. If the virus kills someone before they receive a test, the death will never be logged in the official COVID-19 death count.

Nayib Bukele and the Legislative Assembly continue to be completely unable to work together. Currently their dispute is focused on whether the government can declare a country-wide strict quarantine, or whether quarantines and sanitary blockades may only be imposed on a local or regional basis. Bukele continues to declare that only a strict, nationwide stay-at-home quarantine which he can enforce with security forces will be sufficient to combat the pandemic.

As the pandemic grows in the country without any coordinated response, public actors are quick to point the blame at others, claiming such things as:

The population is to blame --- Salvadorans just will not comply with the recommended measures for their own protection.

The Legislative Assembly is to blame – it refuses to give Nayib Bukele the tools he needs to fight the virus.

Nayib Bukele is to blame – he refuses to accept advice from universities and experts and insists that only he and his small group of advisers know the solution to the current crisis.

The prior FMLN and ARENA governments are to blame – they left a public hospital system which has not received adequate investment and modernization for decades.

The business community is to blame – they only care about profits and are forcing the reopening of the economy regardless of the impact on the health of the Salvadoran people.

All of the above can claim a share of the truth, but passing blame around does little productive to confront the national emergency.

And despite the blame rhetoric going around from their political leaders, the Salvadoran people continue to respond to the needs of their neighbors with acts of great solidarity. These gestures take a variety of forms from an individual gift of food in response to a white flag signifying hunger, to youth who tutor elementary school age children missing school for a third month, to an impromptu food drive in a middle class community to help out needy families, to churches which provide food baskets not just to their members but to entire communities, to survivors of COVID-19 who are donating their plasma. and to the hundreds and hundreds of healthcare workers risking their lives caring for the pandemic's victims.

Their political leaders need the same spirit of solidarity.