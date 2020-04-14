As a US citizen registered with the US embassy in EL Salvador, I received an email this evening which informed me that:

As of April 14, the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador has assisted 3,792 U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents to return to the United States through humanitarian and evacuation flights. Two additional humanitarian flights with an estimated 358 passengers are scheduled through April 19.

Persons returning to the US from El Salvador are not subject to any particular quarantine procedure and are free to return to their homes.





The same cannot be said for Salvadorans abroad who are trying to return to El Salvador. Since March 18, El Salvador's airport has been closed to international passenger flights even if they are only carrying Salvadoran citizens. The airport was closed via a tweet by president Bukele with only a few hours warning. By one count, published by El Diario de Hoy , the closure has left 3450 Salvadorans stranded around the world, trying to get home. They are "los varados" -- the stranded ones.







