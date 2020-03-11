El Salvador in quarantine
Today president Nayib Bukele of El Salvador took strong action in an attempt to prevent the arrival of the novel coronavirus to El Salvador through an emergency decree.
All foreigners, except those holding resident status in El Salvador. are barred from entry to El Salvador for at least the next 21 days. Salvadorans who arrive from parts of the world where coronavirus is spreading will be quarantined for 30 days upon arrival.
All public and private schools and all universities were ordered to suspend classes for the next 21 days.
Events where 500 or more people gather are cancelled.
Businesses may continue to operate.
El Salvador has no confirmed cases of the virus as of today.
