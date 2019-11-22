Take care on El Salvador's ocean beaches

I know that many people who read this blog do so because they travel to El Salvador on church mission trips -- perhaps to build houses with Habitat for Humanity, to run a medical clinic, or to drill a well. I am often asked about how to stay safe in El Salvador. One thing I uniformly answer is that more people die on mission trips to El Salvador drowning in the ocean than for any other cause.

Mission trips often conclude with a relaxing day enjoying El Salvador's wonderful beaches. But too often, those trips have ended with tragedy:

A 54 year old man from Bloomington, Illinois on a trip to build houses in June 2008.

A Baptist worker from Missouri in April 2007

A mother from Huntington, West Virginia in July 2005

A Seventh Day Adventist pastor from New Jersey in February 2002.

A Canadian working with SalvAide in 1988.

A Peace Corps Volunteer, January 1969. I am aware of others as well.

Each year dozens of Salvadorans die by drowning in the ocean, including a 22 year old young man who drowned yesterday . A surfer from the United States drowned in June 2019.