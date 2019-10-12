The politicians and the gangs
This week in El Salvador, more than 400 members of MS-13 are defendants in a criminal trial. The gang members were captured in country-wide raids called "Operation Cuscatlán" which targeted the gang's finances and money-making activities.
From the AP:
Noé testified that MS-13 leadership met with ARENA presidential candidate Norman Quijano, shortly before the 2014 election. According to the gangster turned informant, Quijano offered up to $1 million in return for votes which would carry him to the presidency of El Salvador. Quijano lost in the election to Salvador Sanchez Ceren of the FMLN, and is now the president of the country's Legislative Assembly.
According to Noé, when the gang members complained about ARENA political advertisements which promised to eliminate the gangs from the country, Quijano assured them the ads were just for political show.
There was also testimony surrounding current San Salvador mayor Ernesto Muyshondt of ARENA. Noé testified that Muyshondt delivered 69 thousand dollars to the gang fifteen days before the 2015 election where he was elected a deputy in the Legislative Assembly. Muyshondt has also been seen in a video secretly recorded by a gang member, negotiating with the gangs on behalf of ARENA leading up to the 2014 presidential election.
Although politicians and the public are reacting with feigned surprise and outrage, information about the payoffs and vote-buying in the 2014 presidential election have been around for some time.
In February 2018, El Faro obtained access to testimony of Noé and published a more detailed version of his description of the dealings between the gangs and politicians.
In 2017, another gang leader turned state's witness, "Nalo," also described vote buying the two main political parties vying in the 2014 election. His testimony parallels the testimony from Noé this week:
Not surprisingly Quijano denied the accusations. The leader of the Legislative Assembly from ARENA announced that he would appoint a commission to investigate those who had dealings with the gangs and suggested the focus would be the FMLN government in power for the previous 10 years
A few comments to conclude:
As the politicians are quick to point out, all the damning testimony has just come from two gang leaders who have cut deals with the government to get better treatment. There does not seem to be much, if any, corroborating evidence.
Despite the fact that the possible payoffs have been discussed for years, the attorney general's office has never brought any charges against political parties for payoffs to the gangs at a national level. (There have been prosecutions of mayors of smaller municipalities who have made deals for votes).
The 2014 election was a very close one, in which Sanchez Ceren won in the second round by approximately 6000 votes. Given this narrow margin of victory, and the indications that both parties were involved in payoffs to the gangs, it is difficult to say with assurance that his victory was legitimate.
Obviously El Salvador does need a strong body to combat corruption and impunity. Whether the CICIES proposed by Nayib Bukele will be that body is still to be seen.
