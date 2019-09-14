Views of CICIES and Bukele's first 100 days
Here is a collection of English language articles regarding Nayib Bukele's first 100 days in office and the launch of the International Commission Against Impunity in El Salvador (CICIES):
- Global Americans: El Salvador’s CICIES is a good start, but it’s going to need a lot of work
- Americas Quarterly: Can El Salvador's New Anti-Corruption Commission Deliver?
- Revista Factum: Bukele Announces his CICIES with no Legislative or Judicial Backing
- El Faro: Government and OAS Announce Technical Round Table for a CICIES Subordinate to the Executive Branch
- Reuters: United Nations to aid El Salvador anti-corruption body
- NACLA: 100 Days of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador: Social Movement Perspectives
- World Politics Review: Is El Salvador’s New Social-Media Savvy President Promising Too Much? (subscription required)
Comments
