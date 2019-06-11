The cycle of violence
The cycle of violence in which El Salvador is trapped has not stopped. This past weekend is just one of countless examples.
On Saturday, a police officer was killed in Santiago Nonualco, La Paz department. Police said that gang members were behind the murder.
Eleven miles away the next day La Prensa Grafica reports:
Men in camouflage kill three alleged gang members in La Paz
The triple murder was committed on Sunday night in the municipality of San Pedro Masahuat.
June 10, 2019
Three men were killed on Sunday night in a house in the canton of Las Isletas in the municipality of San Pedro Masahuat, in the department of La Paz. The National Civil Police (PNC) asserted that the victims belonged to a gang. They were identified as Carlos Javier Renderos Góchez, Elmer Jovel Urbina and Walter Ulises Renderos Góchez; the last two are 22 years old.
The attack occurred at approximately 10:00 at night and was committed by five men who wore uniforms with light camouflage and carried long weapons. They arrived aboard a white double-cabin pick-up. They used 9 and 5.6 millimeter caliber weapons.
The following comments appeared below that news item in La Prensa Grafica.
It's about time .......please don't stop
to clean up the country, many thanks, continue like this with them all
Magnificent! 3 fewer to account for
DEFENDING THEM FROM THESE RAT ASSASSINS SO LONG AS THE
JUDICIAL SYSTEM KEEPS GOING THE SAME. CONTINUE FORWARD
THE HONEST POPULATION THANKS YOU
Well done, this clean-up of rats
Later in the day Sunday, another police officer was killed, this time in Chalchuapa, near Santa Ana. Tuesday morning began with reports of another police officer killed and one gravely wounded in two separate attacks across El Salvador.
The cycle of violence.
Comments