The cycle of violence.

Men in camouflage kill three alleged gang members in La Paz

The triple murder was committed on Sunday night in the municipality of San Pedro Masahuat.

June 10, 2019

Three men were killed on Sunday night in a house in the canton of Las Isletas in the municipality of San Pedro Masahuat, in the department of La Paz. The National Civil Police (PNC) asserted that the victims belonged to a gang. They were identified as Carlos Javier Renderos Góchez, Elmer Jovel Urbina and Walter Ulises Renderos Góchez; the last two are 22 years old.



The attack occurred at approximately 10:00 at night and was committed by five men who wore uniforms with light camouflage and carried long weapons. They arrived aboard a white double-cabin pick-up. They used 9 and 5.6 millimeter caliber weapons.





