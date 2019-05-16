Femicide suicide
"Femicide suicide" is a crime specially recognized only in the laws of El Salvador. It means a suicide by a woman escaping violence directed at her. It is a horrible result of the gender violence which is endemic in El Salvador.
The full dimensions of this crisis are driven home powerfully in a multi-media reporting project titled simply In El Salvador, Violence is Driving Girls to Kill Themselves. The report was produced by Univision News in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting with production and reporting by Almudena Toral, Patricia Clarembaux and Julia Gavarrete.
Please go to the site and learn. This is powerful journalism about a serious crisis.
