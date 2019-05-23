Can reforms improve the image of Salvadoran democracy?





El Salvador had the highest percentage of people who felt a democratic or a non-democratic regime would not make a difference:





After Venezuela and Nicaragua, El Salvador had the next highest percentage of people who said their country was not a democracy:





Ant not surprisingly, El Salvador had a very low number of people indicating they were satisfied with democracy:

Controlling election propaganda, including campaign activities around voting centers, and increasing sanctions for violations of campaign rules.

Improving the transparency and openness of political party processes including the process for nominating candidates.

Party finance reform.

Creating pure citizen (non-partisan) election boards.

A separation of functions judicial and administrative functions within the election authority so that the same body is not acting and judging its own actions.

Simplifying the complicated process of voting for and counting the votes for deputies in the National Assembly.

Improving ability of Salvadorans outside of the country to vote.

Updating the national election code to catch up with prior court rulings

Finding ways to vote for persons held in prison on charges but not yet convicted.

Use of technology to enhance process of voting and vote tallies.

Early voting.



