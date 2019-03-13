Two presentations in Washington today
There were two presentations on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. which are well worth watching.
The first was Nayib Bukele's first public speech since being elected president of El Salvador on February 3. Bukele chose to address the conservative Heritage Foundation in English to announce that El Salvador was open for business.
The second presentation, at almost the same time that Nayib Bukele was speaking, was titled New Government, Ongoing Agenda: Human Rights, Corruption and Accountability in El Salvador, and featured experts on the human rights situation in El Salvador speaking before the Tom Llantos Human Rights Commission.
The first was Nayib Bukele's first public speech since being elected president of El Salvador on February 3. Bukele chose to address the conservative Heritage Foundation in English to announce that El Salvador was open for business.
The second presentation, at almost the same time that Nayib Bukele was speaking, was titled New Government, Ongoing Agenda: Human Rights, Corruption and Accountability in El Salvador, and featured experts on the human rights situation in El Salvador speaking before the Tom Llantos Human Rights Commission.
Comments