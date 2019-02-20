President-elect Bukele
Now that Nayib Bukele has been the president-elect of El Salvador for seventeen days, what has he been up to?
Engaging with the US
Shortly after Bukele was elected, he met with the US Ambassador to El Salvador, Jean Manes. Manes tweeted out:
Carper tweeted:
Challenging Salvadoran legislators
Although he will not be president until June 1, Bukele is already challenging the deputies in El Salvador's National Assembly. On social media he proposed that the Assembly should cut by half the funds it had designated to build an office building for the deputies and their staffs and instead should use the funds to build 50 schools and 14 libraries:
It is a smart political move. If the legislators fail to act on his proposal, they will fit right into his critique of the old party politicians caring only for themselves. If they go along with his proposal, he will manage to start fulfilling a campaign promise before he is even in office. Bukele already seems to have created some divisions within the ranks of ARENA deputies.
Avoiding the press
Bukele has not been giving interviews. He has not announced any members of his cabinet. He has not addressed the public since the night of his victory. He has tweeted and posted on Facebook. Most of the public statements for the incoming president have come from the secretary general of Nuevas Ideas, Federico Anliker. Anliker says Bukele's team is in the midst of reviewing profiles of potential cabinet picks and that Bukele is seeking to avoid recycling the same old faces.
