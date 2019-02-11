Is the FMLN doomed to irrelevance?

2014 presidential election 1,495,815 votes.

2015 legislator elections: 847,289 votes.

2018 legislator elections: 521,257 votes.

2019 presidential election: 389,000 votes.

Even with a change of leadership, it is not clear what the FMLN can do to make itself attractive again to voters. The voters are clearly unhappy with a lack of achievement in ten years of FMLN rule, as well as angry about corruption and party leaders who profited while conditions in the country failed to improve. After suffering an early humiliating defeat in 2018 legislative elections which deprived it of power in the National Assembly, the party will be unable to take credit for any legislative achievements. Voters are unlikely to switch back to the party simply on the basis of campaign promises -- they have heard all of those before.