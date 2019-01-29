Allies, no matter what
El Salvador's FMLN has always been a full fledged member of Latin America's socialist political movements. Even if it has accomplished none of the goals of that movement in 10 years in power, the FMLN has always seen itself aligned with Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia in the "Bolivarian Revolution."
Two of those countries are now roundly condemned by the world community as pariah states for their abuse of human rights and maintenance of leaders in power by force and without legitimacy. The reports of Human Rights Watch on Nicaragua and Venezuela detail some of the reasons why.
Yet the FMLN has doubled down on its support of Venezuela, with the party and president Sanchez Ceren announcing their total support for the government of Nicolas Maduro.
The FMLN also has kept its backing for Ortega in Nicaragua, despite his bloody crackdown on dissent there. However, Hugo Martinez, the party's candidate for president, did attempt to distance himself from this position during 2018.
The party's inability to free itself from these alliances, no matter how bad the conditions in those county become, is symptomatic of the FMLN's overall problem. If you keep yourself believing that the old slogans and friendships of the past will always be completely valid, without reevaluating new developments and changes, you will find yourself slipping into irrelevance.
Both Carlos Calleja and Nayib Bukele have condemned the increasingly authoritarian regimes in Nicaragua and Venezuela and their use of violence against political protesters.
