Disturbances in Santa Tecla leave one dead and many wounded
It has happened before. It will happen again. When a local city government attempts to relocate the places where informal vendors hawk their wares in the crowded streets of a city, conflict develops. This time the location was the city of Santa Tecla, a middle class suburb to the west of San Salvador. When the ARENA led city government of Roberto D'Aubuisson, Jr. announced that it wanted to relocate informal vendors from one street in the center of Santa Tecla, violent protests ensued.
It was not immediately clear who was to blame for the violence. At the end of the day, more than 50 people had been wounded and one killed, as protesters threw rocks and security forces responded with force including bullets. This report from LaPagina offers photos from the disturbances as well as links to video on Twitter where you can hear gunshots and see people running away.
The security forces involved were from the municipal police or "CAM." Their policing duties are generally limited to protecting city buildings and providing security in municipal markets and parks. They are under the direction of the mayor's office. Because of the prominence of D'Aubuisson, Jr. from ARENA as mayor, critics from the left and the FMLN were quick to condemn the use of force by the CAM agents as unnecessary, and oppressing people in poverty who simply wanted to make a living for their families during the approaching Christmas season.
In response, D'Aubuisson held a press conference along with the ARENA mayors from San Salvador and Antiguo Cuscatlan to assert that the use of force was justified and in response to provocations and that the protesters had been damaging property which needed to be protected.
This type of violent protest is a recurring event in El Salvador. Informal vendors set up stalls on sidewalks and curbside in the streets in the clogged centers of cities. The quantity of vendors swells during the Christmas season. Mayors try to impose some order on the chaos which is violently rejected. When Nayib Bukele was mayor of San Salvador he tried to improve the situation with his new Cuscatlan market, but that effort has largely been a failure as vendors did not relocate to the market in any significant number and on several visits I have almost never seen a customer shopping with the small vendors.
