Call me crazy, but I am completely annoyed by the arrival of "Black Friday" in El Salvador. Starting a few years ago and exploding this year, Black Friday (or Black November or Black weekend) is all over the retail shopping space in El Salvador.





After all, this shopping day originated in the US as the day after Thanksgiving, a holiday which does not exist in El Salvador. Only the English word "black" is used to describe the sales. In El Salvador Black Friday is purely a copycat marketing event of an equally annoying US marketing event.





There is a Wikipedia article on Black Friday which offers more information than anyone would care to know about this marketing event. According to Wikipedia, Black Friday has increasingly been adopted by retailers across the world since 2010, with the shopping date recognized from Romania and Latvia to New Zealand. Just an example of the growing homogenization of global consumer culture.



