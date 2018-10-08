Oscar Romero -- Getting to know him
On Sunday October 14, martyred Salvadoran archbishop Oscar Romero will be canonized as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church at a ceremony in Rome. His image is everywhere in El Salvador as the people remember the voice of the voiceless, who walked as a shepherd of the suffering people of El Salvador before his murder in 1980.
If you have not spent much time with Romero, here are some great resources in English to gain a deeper appreciation for his life and what he meant for the people of El Salvador.
The best documentary: Monsenor: The Last Journey of Oscar Romero. This documentary, which was released on DVD last year, offers lots of archival footage of Romero and the remembrances of many people who knew and worked with him. Highly recommended.
The best dramatization: Romero starring Raul Julia. This Hollywood movie is the way that many English speakers get to know Romero. Some of the details are not historically accurate, but the majority of the film is true to Romero's life.
The best book: Monseñor Romero: Memories in Mosaic by María López Vigil. This book telles Romero's life story through the memories of people from all walks of life who knew him. From his early days in ministry through his martyrdom, you will get the complete story.
The best collection of inspirational passages from Romero's homilies: The Violence Of Love. Short excerpts from Romero's sermons in English which you can download for free or can purchase in hard copy. A great devotional book.
The best blog. Super Martyrio blog. Written by our friend Carlos Colorado a/k/a Polycarpio, this is the location to go for up to date news on Romero's canonization, analysis of his theology, and reflections of Romero in Salvadoran culture.
The best website: The Archbishop Romero Trust. This UK website has a wealth of resources including English translations of Romero's sermons
Comments
I appreciate that you offer another website which has so much detail on Monsignor Romero. Lest you think no one would lift YOUR website up in such high regard, please know how much I very, VERY much appreciate all of your updates, insight, and links.
Regards,
Nate
There is another resource which might interest you. The RISE Theatre Company in the UK have been performing a very powerful play based on Romero’s life and that will be released on DVD on Sunday to coincide with his canonisation. See : http://www.risetheatre.co.uk/support-us
Mike