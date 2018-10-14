Canonization of Saint Oscar Romero

A video of highlights of ceremony from Catholic New Service.

This video offers images of the pilgrimage and vigil outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in San Salvador where Oscar Romero is entombed leading up to the canonization.

This video shows the scenes around the chapel at Divina Providencia last night.

La Prensa Grafica also offers a collection of images and video of the celebrations in El Salvador.

I am glad, brothers and sisters,

that our church is persecuted

precisely for its preferential option for the poor

and for trying to become incarnate

in the interest of the poor

and for saying to all the people,

to rulers,

to the rich and powerful:

unless you become poor,

unless you have a concern

for the poverty of our people

as though they were your own family,

you will not be able to save society.

JULY 15, 1979

In a ceremony in Rome today, Pope Francis canonized Salvadoran archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero, along with Pope Paul VI, and five other saints. The event was attended by as many as 70,000 of the faithful in St. Peter's Square, and was watched by tens of thousands of Salvadorans gathered outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in San Salvador and at Divina Providencia, the chapel where Romero was assassinated.Some video highlights:There has been extensive coverage of Romero's canonization in the English language press. A sampling:You could find many articles about Romero and his legacy from Salvadoran online periodicals. Some of the collections included:We conclude with words from Saint Romero, less than a year before his martyrdom: