Patriotism on parade





I have always known Salvadorans to be very patriotic with a great love for their country. This love shows up in many ways today, September 15, when El Salvador and the rest of Central America celebrate Independence Day. The day celebrates the independence of the region from colonial Spain.At schools large and small in every part of the country this month, students have been practicing in bands and marching groups to prepare for civic parades. The parades might be big or small, from a parade simply leaving the school and marching through the single street of a small town, to participation in national celebrations at a stadium in San Salvador with helicopters flying overhead and cultural dancers and military bands performing.Here are images from one parade, which took place today in the town of Tonacatapeque, northeast of San Salvador.