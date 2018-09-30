Only 4 in 10 Salvadorans are Roman Catholic

Source: La Prensa Grafica, Sept. 28, 2018

As the Roman Catholic church in El Salvador prepares for one of its largest celebrations ever with the canonization of martyred archbishop Oscar Romero on October 14, membership in the Roman church continues to decline in the country.According to polling data from La Prensa Grafica shown above, the percentage of Salvadorans professing to be Roman Catholics has dropped to 41.5% in 2018 from 55.1% in 2004. Meanwhile the number of Salvadorans identifying with evangelical Christianity has climbed from 28.7% to 38.1% of the population, and the percentage professing no religion has now grown to 17.7%.