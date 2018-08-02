Tackling impunity
A thought piece published by the InterAmerican Dialogue is titled El Salvador: Tackling Impunity Past and Present. The authors offer thoughts about these questions:
In the two years since the repeal of the amnesty law, El Salvador has taken tentative steps towards establishing accountability for the atrocities of the civil war. Are these nascent advances in transitional justice threatening political stability and exacerbating present-day challenges as critics feared? Alternatively, could seeking accountability for past abuses facilitate efforts to tackle widespread impunity for contemporary crimes?Read the entire article to get their thoughts.
I would tend to agree that there have been tentative steps forward in the past few years, but unfortunately there are still many challenges to having any forward progress be sustainable.
Comments