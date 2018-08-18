President Saca tells how he embezzled more than $300 million

By Bryan Avelar

Weeks before being elected president, Saca, and his closest circle formed a commission. The commission would meet on various occasions with another small group of outgoing public officials who supported then-President Francisco Flores.Saca met with Flores many times. During these meetings, Flores passed down, according to Saca, the use of the so-called “reserved expenses” item line for accounting, also known as the “secret item.”According to Saca, Flores showed him a strange document — a set of rules that would give him the power to step around the law and use millions of dollars of public money to his liking without anybody’s control. This document wasn’t a law, it was an executive agreement for the secret use of public money. It was so secret that only the document itself was evidence of its existence. It didn’t need to be published in the official registry. The signature of just one official was enough to give these powers to the president: Saca.Former President Saca’s house (center), valued at $8 million by the Attorney General’s OfficeWith the respective modifications, the document was approved the first day Saca took office as the president of El Salvador. Two copies were taken by the incoming private secretary, Élmer Roberto Charlaix, who later became a key player in the embezzlement of public funds and who, according to prosecutors, also stole part of the money himself.“I delegated Mr. Charlaix to handle reserved expense funds, which meant that he would prepare the request for funds to the Finance Ministry. After they were obtained, [Charlaix] would proceed to disburse said funds in name of the declarant, myself, in his capacity as president. Charlaix was authorized to open bank accounts in his name to deposit funds from the presidency into those accounts,” Saca said.This policy allowed funds from the main presidency account to be deposited into Charlaix’s accounts and subsequently into the accounts of two employees of the Presidential House, financial manager Francisco Rodríguez Arteaga and accounting assistant Pablo Gómez.Saca’s strategy, according to his own description of it in his confession, consisted of withdrawing millions of dollars each month that were initially deposited into two accounts managed by Charlaix, who issued false checks in the name of the president and later exchange them for cash. However, nearly a year later, Saca and his cronies realized that they were leaving too much evidence behind that directly linked them to the scheme, so they opened up 16 bank accounts in the names of Rodríguez and Gómez. Jorge Alberto Herrera Castellanos, the treasurer for the presidency at the time, authorized the issuance of these checks.Once they had the cash in hand, the former president could do what he wanted with it. And nobody, not even the Supreme Court, the body in charge of auditing the use of public money, ever detected it.“While president, I realized through Charlaix that the investigation just wasn’t done. The person in charge came to see if there was evidence, but he did not do a retroactive investigation,” Saca said.