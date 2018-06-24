Salvadorans caught in family separation
The furor over the Trump administration's policies of family separation at the US border generated many stories about Salvadorans separated from their children and the conditions in El Salvador which prompt many to flee towards the north. Here is a listing of some of those stories from the past 10 days:
CBS News did a series of reports from El Salvador:
- ‘Don’t rip us apart’: Father deported to El Salvador without his 6-year-old daughter
- El Salvador demands U.S. return child taken from deported father
- 'All I hear is my daughter, crying': a Salvadoran father's plight after separation at border
- From El Salvador to the US: handcuffed at the border, separated for months
- Girl fleeing violence in El Salvador was separated from family. Now she's in Tampa
- Detainee from El Salvador tells of separation from 8-year-old son: 'Don't leave me, Mom'
- This father from El Salvador caught at border is thankful to be reunited with son
- Immigrants fleeing gangs prefer taking chance for US asylum
- 'We do this for them': Mother fleeing El Salvador explains why she brought her son to the U.S.
- ‘Our country is not a safe place’: why Salvadorans will still head for the US
- Photo gallery:Deported to El Salvador
- How the mayor of a town in El Salvador keeps gang violence at bay
- Treacherous journey to U.S. a last resort for some fleeing violence in El Salvador
- Grandmother in El Salvador lives in fear after grandson murdered by MS-13
- Firsthand look at communities in El Salvador paralyzed by gang violence
- What happened after two brothers were deported to El Salvador after a decade in the U.S.
