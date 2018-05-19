The serpent that always bites the feet of the shoeless

Father José María Tojeira, director of IDHUCA has been tweeting protests of the treatment of the former inhabitant of Comunidad El Espino:

The eviction of the people of El Espino, without foreseeing where they will be relocated, is a serious violation of Human Rights. 55 children will have to sleep in the street today. For the Dueñas, for their lawyer Perla, for the judge José Antonio Palma, the children, if they are poor, lack all rights.