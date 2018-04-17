Murder of journalist raises alarm in El Salvador.
The disappearance and killing of a journalist who worked for one of the La Prensa Grafica publications has raised many concerns in El Salvador.
From AFP:
Even without a motive known, the murder of Karla Turcios still has raised alarms in the country, similar to the concerns when news cameraman Samuel Rivas was murdered last November. Somewhat coincidentally, yesterday, the country's attorney general announced that a gang member had been arrested and charged with the killing of Rivas.
President Salvador Sánchez Cerén met with representatives and editors of the press on Monday along with police chief Howard Cotto to express his concern over the case and to express support for providing extra levels of protection for journalists working in the country.
In another high profile murder case, more than 500 priests signed a statement demanding progress in the investigation of the Holy Thursday murder of Roman Catholic priest Walter Vasquez.
From AFP:
A Salvadoran journalist reported missing on Sunday, April 15, has been found dead on the side of a road, according to media reports. Media reports said the body of Karla Turcios, 33, was found on a highway on the outskirts of Santa Rosa Guachipilin, 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of San Salvador.
"Journalist Karla Turcios was murdered," the newspaper La Prensa Grafica – a sister title of El Economista magazine, where the mother-of-one worked – tweeted.
A source from the Salvadoran public prosecutor's office told the Agence France-Presse the body of an apparently strangled woman was found on a highway in the Santa Rosa Guachipilin area – but there were no identifying documents available and the body was transferred for forensic analysis. La Prensa Grafica said Turcios' husband identified her body by her clothes and a scar....
According to a public prosecutor's office source, an investigation is already underway and there are "several hypotheses" as to the circumstances surrounded Turcios' death.The journalistic community in El Salvador is rallying around this case of a senseless murder of a young professional and mother. A this time, however, there is nothing to tie her murder to her work as a journalist.
Even without a motive known, the murder of Karla Turcios still has raised alarms in the country, similar to the concerns when news cameraman Samuel Rivas was murdered last November. Somewhat coincidentally, yesterday, the country's attorney general announced that a gang member had been arrested and charged with the killing of Rivas.
President Salvador Sánchez Cerén met with representatives and editors of the press on Monday along with police chief Howard Cotto to express his concern over the case and to express support for providing extra levels of protection for journalists working in the country.
In another high profile murder case, more than 500 priests signed a statement demanding progress in the investigation of the Holy Thursday murder of Roman Catholic priest Walter Vasquez.
Comments