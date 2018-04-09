Facing reality as a deportee
Al Jazeera published a new documentary titled El Salvador: Deportees Welcome featuring an 18 year old English-speaking Salvadoran, deported back to El Salvador after spending most of his life in the US. The video is quite true to the current experience of current deportees, who may be able to land good call center jobs if they don't have felony records, but who really long to go back to the US. It's a future faced by tens of thousands of Salvadorans currently in the US.
