Salvadoran migration to the US in numbers

Estimated number of Salvadoran who re-enrolled for Temporary Protected Status by March 19, 2018 deadline: 175,000

Source: El Salvador Foreign Ministry

Salvadoran youth who are recipients of DACA protection: 25,900

Source: USCIS



Source: USCIS Salvadorans deported from the US back to El Salvador:



January 1, 2017- December 31, 2017 - 15,691

Source: El Salvador DGME



January 1, 2018 - March 22, 2018 -- 3129

Source: El Salvador DGME

Pending deportation cases in US immigration courts involving Salvadorans: 144,360

Source: Syracuse TRAC immigration database.

Unaccompanied minors from El Salvador apprehended at southwest US border:

10/1/2015 - 9/30/2016 -- 17,512

10/1//2016 - 9/30/2017 -- 9,143

10/1/2018 - 2/28/2018 -- 1,385 (3,324 annualized)



Persons in family units of at least one child with an adult apprehended at southwest US border:

10/1/2015 - 9/30/2016 -- 27,114

10/1//2016 - 9/30/2017 -- 24,122

10/1/2018 - 2/28/2018 -- 4,197 (10,072 annualized) Source: US Customs & Border Patrol

Among all those persons worldwide who were born in El Salvador and now live either in El Salvador or elsewhere – 23% reside in the U.S

Source: Pew Research Center

Family remittances received in El Salvador during calendar year 2017: $5.02 Billion.

Source: Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador

Much could be said about these numbers, but I will only point out two items. First, note the fairly dramatic reduction in levels of child and family migration across the southwest US border since October 2015 as measured by apprehensions. Second, note the approximately 18,800 persons deported since January 1, 2017 and compare that to the 144,360 pending deportation cases against Salvadoran nationals and the additional 200,000 Salvadorans who are losing TPS next year. El Salvador is facing a wave of returnees much, much larger than it is currently experiencing.