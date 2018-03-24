Salvadoran migration to the US in numbers
Good policy analysis requires good data. With little commentary, here is a collection of the best data estimates I can assemble related to migration of individuals from El Salvador to the United States:
- Estimated population living in El Salvador in 2017 -- 6,582,000
Source: El Salvador DIGESTYC
- Estimated number of Salvadoran immigrants living in the US as of 2015 -- 1,420,000
Source: Pew Research Center
- Estimated number of second generation Salvadorans in the US (at least one parent born in El Salvador) as of 2015 -- 935,000
Source: Migration Policy Institute
- Estimated number of Salvadorans currently in US without legal documentation: 725,000
Source: Pew Research Center
- Number of Salvadorans granted permanent residence in US (green cards) between October 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017: 18,800.
Source: Pew Research Center
- US Department of Homeland Security estimate of number of Salvadorans who held Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in January 2018 and will lose it September 19, 2019: 262,500
Source: DHS, Federal Register Notice, January 18, 2018
(Note: -- This figure seems questionable, since the previous Fed Register notice for the extension on July 8, 2016 put the figure at 195,000).
- Estimated number of Salvadoran who re-enrolled for Temporary Protected Status by March 19, 2018 deadline: 175,000
Source: El Salvador Foreign Ministry
- Salvadoran youth who are recipients of DACA protection: 25,900
Source: USCIS
- Salvadorans deported from the US back to El Salvador:
January 1, 2017- December 31, 2017 - 15,691
Source: El Salvador DGME
January 1, 2018 - March 22, 2018 -- 3129
Source: El Salvador DGME
- Pending deportation cases in US immigration courts involving Salvadorans: 144,360
Source: Syracuse TRAC immigration database.
- Unaccompanied minors from El Salvador apprehended at southwest US border:
10/1/2015 - 9/30/2016 -- 17,512
10/1//2016 - 9/30/2017 -- 9,143
10/1/2018 - 2/28/2018 -- 1,385 (3,324 annualized)
Persons in family units of at least one child with an adult apprehended at southwest US border:
10/1/2015 - 9/30/2016 -- 27,114
10/1//2016 - 9/30/2017 -- 24,122
10/1/2018 - 2/28/2018 -- 4,197 (10,072 annualized) Source: US Customs & Border Patrol
- Among all those persons worldwide who were born in El Salvador and now live either in El Salvador or elsewhere – 23% reside in the U.S
Source: Pew Research Center
- Family remittances received in El Salvador during calendar year 2017: $5.02 Billion.
Source: Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador
Comments