Recommended reads
This week produced some good articles on El Salvador's gangs, politics and saint:
Sarah Esther Maslin writes Can religion solve El Salvador’s gang problem? -- a deep look at the current situation of gangs in El Salvador through the lens of young men who have left the gangs through conversion to evangelical Christianity.
Christine Wade writes El Salvador’s Elections Reveal Voters’ Frustration With Politics as Usual -- a good overview of politics in El Salvador following the March 4 elections.
Carlos Colorado writes Romero, Venue and Date -- an explanation of possible dates and locations for the canonization ceremony for Oscar Romero.
